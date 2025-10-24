The Gombe State Government has announced the death of the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Col. Abdullahi Bello (rtd), who died in a tragic car accident along the Malam Sidi–Gombe road on Friday.

Advertisement

The retired military officer was returning from Maiduguri, Borno State, where he had attended the North-East Regional Consultation on the Development of a National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR), when the accident occurred.

This was contained in a statement by State governor’s media aide, Isma’ila Uba Misilli, adding that the deceased’s police orderly, Sergeant Adamu Hussaini, also lost his life in the crash. At the same time, the commissioner’s driver sustained injuries and was receiving medical treatment.

Advertisement

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya described the incident as a monumental loss to Gombe State and Nigeria at large. He eulogised the late commissioner as “a disciplined officer and dedicated public servant who brought his wealth of military experience, leadership, and patriotism into the service of Gombe State.”

“Col. Abdullahi Bello (rtd) will be remembered as a pillar of discipline, courage, and selfless service. He carried out his duties with unmatched diligence and a deep sense of responsibility. His demise is a monumental loss not only to his family and our government, but to Gombe State and Nigeria at large,” the governor stated.

Governor Yahaya further recalled the late commissioner’s impactful role in shaping internal security policies, fostering inter-agency collaboration, and strengthening community safety mechanisms that contributed to Gombe’s reputation as one of the most peaceful states in the region.

The governor extended condolences to the families of both the commissioner and the late police orderly, praying Almighty Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them Aljannat Firdaus.

“They died in active service to the state and the nation,” he said, while also praying for the speedy recovery of the injured driver.

The state government noted that details of the Commissioner’s funeral would be announced in due course.