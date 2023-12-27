The federal government has commiserated with the Akeredolu family, the government, and the people of Ondo State, the South-West geopolitical zone, and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), on the passing of Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

Similarly, the federal government sent its heartfelt condolences to the Na’Abba family, and the government and people of Kano State, on the passing of Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who stated this in separate messages on Wednesday in Abuja, said the multitudes whose causes the duo championed tirelessly will never forget them.

Idris said Arakunrin Akeredolu was a towering presence on the legal landscape, rising to lead the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at a critical moment in the nation’s journey.

He said his courage and dynamism as a governor found recognition in his emergence as the chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, a position that he deployed ceaselessly to champion justice, security, equity, and true federalism.

Also, the minister said Na’Abba as the second speaker of the Federal House of Representatives in the 4th Republic, he earned a name and reputation for himself as a committed democrat and a fearless politician, who resolutely believed in the doctrine of separation of powers that is at the foundation of all functioning democracies.

He said Na’Abba fought and survived many political battles, and helped cement the reputation of the House of Representatives as a pro-people institution.

The minister said the legacies of his leadership of the 4th House of Representatives are still very much with us, in the legislation passed, and the institutions and parliamentary precedents established.

“In the years since his time in the House, even whilst not in public office, he remained a bold and forthright politician, respected by all, including those who did not share his views. There is no doubt that Nigeria’s democracy is poorer for his passing.

“May Almighty Allah grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.