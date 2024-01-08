Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Anaje, who is the Ohi of Okenkwe, as the new Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

This is even as Governor Bello deposed the paramount ruler and Ohimeghe Igu of Koton-Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazak Isa Koto, alongside two other traditional rulers in the state.

The removal of the Ohimeghe Igu of Koton-Karfe, who is also the chairman of Lokoja/Kogi Traditional Council, was announced on Monday at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting that was held at the Exco Hall of the Government House in Lokoja on Monday.

Governor Bello while announcing the deposition of the traditional rulers, said “Having Followed through our Traditional and Chieftaincy Laws, Rules and Regulations and all the due processes, we have come to the following resolutions:

“His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto, the Ohimege-Igu Koton-Karfe, who is also the Chairman, Lokoja/Kogi Local Government Area Traditional Council is hereby removed and to be deposed to Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

“His Royal Highness, Sam Bola Ojoa, the Olu Magongo of Magongo is removed and to be deposed to Salka, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

“His Royal Highness, Samuel Adayi Onimisi, the Obobanyi of Emani, is removed and to be deposed to Doko, Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.”

Yahaya Bello added that the title “OBOBANYI OF IHIMA” which reads on the promotion letter, upgrading the stool to a first class status, was done without cognisance to the fact that the title; “OBOBANYI OF IHIMA” was a subject of litigation and the court of law was yet to arrive at the possible final decision, as such, the state government has however received several petitions, calling attention to the need to revert and maintain status quo, until the court of law decides.

He said, “To this end, the stool is hereby reverted to “OBOBANYI OF EMANI” as the present occupant remains deposed.

“His Royal Highness, Boniface Musa, the ONU-IFE in Omala Local Government is to be suspended, indefinitely.”

Bello added that after due intervention by the state government to resolve the lingering controversies that have characterised the selection process for traditional rulers in the state, the state government has came up with the following appointments of the next occupants.

Similarly, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Kabir was announced and appointed as the Maigari of Lokoja and Alhaji Dauda Isah was appointed as the Maiyaki of Kupa.

He added that going by the selection decision of the ODAKI RULING HOUSE, dated 27/4/2012 and endorsed by the Lokoja/Kogi Local Government Area Traditional Council, dated 14/5/2012, Mallam Saidu Akawo Salihu is hereby appointed as the OHIMEGE-IGU KOTON-KARFE and to be turbaned immediately to avoid a vacuum.

Gov. Bello added, “going by the high court judgment of 1998, which give full recognition to ODODO as bonafide child of ITA’AZI the father of Ebira land and UHUODO as a distinct district in Ebira land with equal rights as others, therefore, the stool of OHI OF UHUODO is hereby created and processes for the occupation of the stool to commence with immediate effect.”