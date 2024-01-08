A truck driver lost his life on the Ojuelegba Bridge in Lagos on Monday after being trapped in a multiple-vehicle collision involving two other trucks. However, his assistant managed to escape unharmed.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the incident.

“A LASEMA Response Team encountered multiple accidents which involved three articulated trucks on Ojuelegba Bridge at 1.37 a.m. while returning from a recovery operation in Ijora axis of Lagos.

“The accident involved two trucks laden with sand and a third one laden with chicken feed.

“The lead truck, laden with sand reportedly suffered mechanical error on motion, which resulted in a sudden halt of movement.

“The two other trucks, speeding from the rear rammed into the first truck trapping the deceased,’’ he stated.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the corpse had been extricated and taken to a morgue.

“All affected vehicles have been recovered off the bridge to LASTMA office at Iponri, Surulere.

“The Ojuelegba Bridge has been re-opened for safe and easy vehicular movement,’’ he stated.