Another collapse of the National grid has occurred in the nation’s power sector, further escalating challenges facing the industry following nationwide strike by electricity workers.

Our correspondent gathered that the grid suffered collapse at about 3pm on Wednesday.

The situation has resulted into a nationwide blackout.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company, (EKEDC) said its network is completely out of power.

Godwin Idemudia, spokesman of the Eko DisCo, said, “There has been a system collapse at 15:01hrs, All parts of our network are completely out of power supply.”

