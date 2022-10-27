A former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dr. Dan Shere and a number of people yet to be ascertained have been kidnapped by Gunmen.

It was gathered that he was among several other commuters abducted along the Enugu-Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka Road on Thursday.

The former SSG in Enugu, served under the administration of former Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Shere, a medical doctor, was travelling to Nsukka for a meeting when the gunmen attacked him alongside other travellers.

Sources said the gunmen were about eight in number, adding that they shot severally before the abduction took place.

“They shot severally at our vehicle; one of us was hit by the bullets. But our driver managed to move on. We succeeded in taking the victim to the hospital,” one of the survivors of the attack narrated in a video while thanking God for saving him and four others from the same community.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the kidnappers, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, have increased their ransom demand on those they earlier Kidnapped on Sunday.

“They earlier demanded the sum of N2m on one of the victims but they have now increased it to N30m. They search the phones of the victims to know their status,” a source disclosed.

Returning students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who were abducted on Sunday are also yet to be freed.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe was yet to confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report.