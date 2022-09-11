Yet-to-be identified number of Aides of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, including Police operatives were, on Sunday, killed at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka local government area of Enugu State as unknown gunmen attacked the convoy of the Anambra South lawmaker.

Sources said the gunmen opened fire on the convoy, and police operatives in the convoyed responded, but about six policemen were gunned down.

A video of the attack showed the lifeless bodies of murdered policemen in about four of the vehicles in the convoy of the federal lawmaker.

Iyke Orji, a social media user wrote: “Sen Ifeanyi Ubah was attacked today by hired killers in Enugwu Ukwu. It was a calculated attempt. It wasn’t an impromptu stuff.

“Information was gathered about the time of movement and takeoff. The policemen were about four in numbers and they were attacked.

“All their arms were collected.The boys that spearheaded that attack were about nine in numbers.”

But another source who begged not to be named said six policemen were killed in the attack.

Senator Ubah could not be reached for confirmation as his line remained busy all through at press time.

The spokesperson of the Enugu State police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack but insisted that the casualty figure remained unknown.

He said: “Yes, there was an attack at Enugwu-Ukwu today, but the casualty figure is not clear. As I speak to you, the CP has personally led a team of men to the scene, and normalcy has been restored.”

He promised to brief journalists on the findings of the Command.