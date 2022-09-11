Four housemates were evicted from the Big Brother House season seven in the Week 8 eviction night.

The four housemates, who were evicted among the six housemates earlier nominated for eviction, were Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy and Bryan.

Menwhile, there is a new twist added to the reality TV show as announced by the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Surprisingly, the trio are not out of the House yet. The evicted housemates are now guests of the newly created Level 3.

However, according to Ebuka, the housemates; Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy and Bryan are no longer contestants as they will remain guests in Biggie’s House till at least September 18.

“Big Brother has decided to retain the evicted housemates from tonight’s Live Show as Guests in the #BBNaija House until the 18th of September. They will now be referred to as Level 3 Guests,” he said.

About Level 3 Guests:

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the organisers, there’s a brand new Level and it will be home to evicted housemates of this Sunday. The space includes the Main Lounge, one open plan Kitchen with Dining Area, a common Bath Area, two toilets and one bedroom.

The Level 3 guests are no longer in the contest for the highly coveted grand prize but are eligible to earn winnings from sponsored tasks.

Unknown to them and the rest of the housemates, they will occupy Level 3 until September 18, 2022, partaking in normal House activities such as Diary Sessions, Tasks and Head of House Games. Nominations also remain the same, but no one in the new House would know if the House guests are evicted or not.

Recall that BBNaija Season 7 commenced with 24 housemates with two Levels of the House (Level 1 and Level 2).

Both Levels were later merged to create the current one House as all housemates moved into the former Level 1 House after Live Show 6 on August 21.