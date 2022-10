The convoy of Omega Fire Ministries founder, Apostle Johnson Suleman, was on Friday attacked by gunmen, killing about four persons instantly.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the incident happened at Warake Road in Auchi, Edo State base of the popular Cleric.

Apostle Suleman is said to have survived the attack with his vehicle badly damaged as it was riddled with bullets.

Four persons – three males and a female, who were aides of Apostle Johnson died from the attack.

