Unknown gunmen, in the early hours of Sunday, attacked a Police checkpoint and killed two policemen in Enugu State.

However, the Police was yet to confirm or dismiss the attack but a viral video showed that the attack on the Police checkpoint took place near the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

A viral video making the rounds showed two policemen in uniform lying in the pools their blood. While one laid on the ground, the other was seen inside a gutter.

The hoodlums were said to have opened fire on the checkpoint and the police officers.

The Enugu State Police Command was yet to make a statement on the incident as at press time.