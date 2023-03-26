The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the family of a former Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Oladipo Diya, who died in the early hours of Sunday.

Lawan also condoled with the Government and people of Ogun State over the loss of the one-time number two citizen under the military regime of the late General Sani Abacha.

In a statement signed by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan described General Diya as a fine officer who played his role dutifully during some of Nigeria’s most critical times.

Lawan said Diya kept his dignity under the unfortunate circumstances that ended his military career and remained a respected member of his community until he breathed his last.

The Senate President prayed for sweet repose of the soul of the departed General and for fortitude for his family, friends and associates to bear his loss.