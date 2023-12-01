Unknown gunmen have attacked the residence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kogi State.

According to a statement posted by the Commission on its verified X handle (formerly Twitter), the attack took place in Lokoja, the state capital city, in the wee hours of Friday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the incident occurred just a day after protesters besieged the state headquarters of INEC in Lokoja, protesting over the outcome of the November 11 governorship election in the State.

INEC said the armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived, adding that no life was lost but property was destroyed in the ensuing gun duel.

The Commission, therefore, called for investigation into the incident and enhanced protection for its staff and assets in the State.

“In the early hours of today, Friday 1st December 2023, around 3.30am, gunmen attacked the residence of our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

“While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle. A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence. This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.

“We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi State,” INEC stated.