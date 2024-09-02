Heavily armed gunmen on Sunday attacked travellers on the desolate Takete Ide to Aghara Road in Kogi State, inflicting severe injuries and dispossessing them of their valuables.

The Ak-47 wielding suspected Fulani marauders numbering about a dozen were said to have seized the road in the afternoon and operated till evening.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the hoodlums harassed unfortunate travelers, detained, and forcefully collected their properties while those who resisted were tortured to compliance.

When the residents of Takete Ide, a peaceful agrarian community in MopaMuro local government area of the state got intelligence on the attack at about 6pm, they quickly organised a resistance to dislodge the bandits from their reported location at the bank of Eba River.

Local hunters led by the Olu-Ode were promptly drafted to the spot.

However, according to a source in the community, the gunmen had changed location and advancing towards the village.

Eventually, the defending hunters were ambushed by the bandits, leading to an inevitable exchange of gunfire where three of the hunters sustained gunshot injuries, and one was declared missing in the night operation while the attackers were forced to a hasty retreat.

The missing hunter however resurfaced to a rousy welcome in the village early Monday morning.

The attack has created panic and a sleepless night in the community, with stakeholders calling on law enforcement agencies to come to the aid of the farming community.

President of Takete Ide Progressive Union (TIPU) who made frantic efforts to reach out to sons and daughters of the area for a harmonised response, urged the governments at all levels to come to their aid.

Responding to the situation, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said the government is on top of the situation.

He disclosed that Governor Usman Ododo has made the necessary contacts and directives to mobilise security agents to the area in addition to footing the medical bills of those injured.

“We are aware of the security breach in Mopamuro, and the governor has taken steps to arrest the situation and bring the perpetrators to book.

“As we speak, a joint security task force has commenced operation on the matter. We urge the people to remain calm, vigilant, and law abiding. The security agencies have been briefed, and they are determined to flush out the criminals.”

Fanwo added that local government functionaries in Mopamuro, Kabba-Bunu and Ijumu have been put on alert about the infraction, and assured that the government will not leave any stones unturned to guarantee security in the state.