Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Wednesday morning invaded the Ushafa community of Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), killing a man and abducting his two children.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 1am and aroused tension in the community, which used to be very peaceful.

A resident of the community, Mrs. Veronica David, explained that the incident happened behind the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School in Ushafa, close to the popular Okada park.

She said that the gunmen, who invaded the community, shot sporadically for over 30 minutes without interruption from any security agency, even the military men stationed close to the community.

“From the information we got, the man, Mr. Adegoke, that was killed tried to struggle with the gunmen because they were taking all of them away. That was when they shot and killed him.

“After they killed him, the kidnappers started shooting sporadically and went away with the man’s two children to an unknown destination, through the mountains,” she said.

Also, another resident of the community, Mr. Abdul Abbas, said that when he heard the gunshots during the time of the operation, he thought that armed bandits had invaded the community.

“At that point, all I could do was to start praying to God to rescue us. Since I have been in this community, I have never heard such gunshots before.

“We believe that the gunmen had the intention of attacking many houses in this community, but because of the encounter with the man they killed, they had to leave the community immediately. We need more security presence in this place because we are scared of a reoccurrence,” he added.

An Inspector of Police in Ushafa community, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the attack, which he said caused a major scare among the residents of the community throughout the night.

“Before the police could respond, the assailants were gone. But the information we got was that they killed a man who was struggling with them and took away his two children. They wanted to go with his wife, but she is very sick and could not walk, that was why they left her behind,” he stated.