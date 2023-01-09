The President of Igueben Area Customary Court in Edo State, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga, has been kidnapped.

She was kidnapped on Monday morning around Ugoneki axis, on her way to Court in Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming less than 12 hours when a former Edo State House of Assembly member, Festus Edughele, was kidnapped in the same axis.

Recall that over 30 persons were abducted in the same axis on Saturday while waiting to board a train to Warri in Delta State.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin City Branch, Festus Usiobaifo, Esq, said the chairman of the branch, Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie, had condemned “the worrisome insensitivity of these bandits in kidnapping Mrs Precious Aigbonoga; an easygoing, gentle, and hardworking judicial officer”, and also expressed his sadness over the incident.

The statement added that the leadership of the Benin City branch was in close touch with the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara, to make sure the victim is released unhurt.