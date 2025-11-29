Unknown gunmen, on Saturday, reportedly kidnapped a traditional ruler, the Ojibara of Bayagan in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State, Alh. Kamilu Salami.

Unconfirmed reports said the monarch was kidnapped in his farm around 9:30am.

Some people who are close to the kidnapped monarch confirmed the abduction of the monarch to LEADERSHIP on Saturday night.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the farm and whisked the traditional ruler away.

The alarm was raised when fellow farmers in the area could not locate Alh Salami but found his motorcycle abandoned on the farm premises.

This sparked concerns, prompting a search among the villagers.

Speaking anonymously, a source from the community disclosed that a farmer from a neighbouring village witnessed the abduction.

The eyewitness, who claimed he was hiding inside a guinea corn farm, said he saw the kidnappers “forcing the Ojibara of Bayagan onto a motorcycle and speeding off to an unknown direction.”

As of the time of filing this report, the kidnappers were yet to contact the monarch ‘s family to demand ransom.

“No demand for ransom has been made, heightening anxiety within the town.

We are living in fear. Nobody knows what will happen next. The safety of our ruler and even the entire community is at stake,” a family source lamented.

Efforts to reach the Kwara State Police Command for comment on the development were futile.

Also, the chairman of Ifelodun local government area, Alh. Femi Yusuf, did not respond to a WhatsApp message sent to him as of press time.