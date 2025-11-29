The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the recently released list of ambassadorial nominees submitted to the Senate for confirmation by President Bola Tinubu, describing it as “scandalous, reprehensible and reflective of the President’s values.”

Advertisement

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, on Saturday, the PDP alleged that the list contained “disgraced propagandists, characterless politicians, and public officials” who, according to the party, were “widely perceived negatively by Nigerians and the global community for their integrity deficit and anti-democratic activities.”

The opposition party argued that the inclusion of such individuals in Nigeria’s diplomatic corps was “a sad commentary on our country’s history of diplomatic representation,” insisting that the development “is not just appalling but a reflection of the character of the current administration.”

Advertisement

“While most Nigerians are seriously appalled by the inclusion of most of the nominees, they are not totally surprised, given the history and disposition of this administration,” the statement read. “It is an incontestable fact that a nominee is a clear and direct reflection of the values and estimation of the nominator.”

The PDP further criticised the delay in compiling the list, saying it “took the President almost three years to produce this list,” which, in its view, “speaks to the paucity of excellent people within his reach.”

One of the most contentious nominations, according to the PDP, was that of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the immediate-past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The party described Yakubu’s tenure as being “characterised by countless double-speaks, flip-flops, and undelivered promises,” claiming that his conduct during the 2023 general elections “ultimately resulted in the birth of this administration.”

“To offer him an ambassadorial appointment at a time like this is an excellent exemplar of a skewed reward system,” the statement continued. “We suspect this is designed as an incentive to the new INEC Chairman to also deliver flawed elections in 2027, in expectation of future rewards. This is absolutely scandalous and completely unacceptable.”

The PDP warned that the integrity of Nigeria’s diplomatic representation directly affects the country’s image on the global stage. “The respect a country gets from other countries cannot be separated from the integrity profile and public perception of both the President and the Ambassadors,” it stated. “Appointing and sending ambassadors with tainted political profiles is not only a great disservice to Nigeria but a setup for a diplomatic all-time low.”

Consequently, the opposition party demanded that President Tinubu “withdraw the said list and renominate only those with stellar democratic credentials and high moral standing, capable of commanding global respect for the ambassadorial assignments.”

The statement concluded with a call for “restoration of credibility in Nigeria’s foreign service and the protection of the nation’s diplomatic reputation.”