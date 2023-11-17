The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two operatives of the Command on patrol at Nwofe Road, an outskirt of Abakaliki metropolis, by armed hoodlums suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), using a tinted Highlander vehicle with unknown registration number.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, on Friday, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP, said the two operatives were shot dead while one other was receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

She noted that the Commissioner Of Police, CP Augustina Ogbodo, on receiving the distress call immediately dispatched Tactical Teams to the scene, which equally swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase but regretted that the hoodlums escaped.

“The Commissioner of Police has visited the scene of the incident with her management team for on-the-spot assessment,” she stated.

SP Onovwakpoyeya said that the CP has called on well-meaning individuals of the State to avail the Command with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the fleeing hoodlums.

The PPRO further assured the people of round-the-clock visibility patrol of the nooks and crannies of the state.