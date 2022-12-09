At least three persons were confirmed killed and 22 houses burnt by unknown gunmen in two villages of Billiri local government area of Gombe State in the early hours of Thursday.

The State’s Commissioner of Internal Security, Adamu Kubto Dishi, disclosed this on Friday while addressing journalists at the Government House in Gombe.

According to him, the gunmen shot dead two people in Pobawure village and another person in Amtawalam village and set houses ablaze without any provocation from the residents.

He noted that he received call on on Friday at about 2am that the gunmen stormed the villages, adding that he instructed security men to rush to the scenes to repel them.

“If not for the quick response by the security men, the magnitude of the attack would be too much. The security agents had succeeded in repelling them. The gunmen had fled and investigation is currently going on,” he said.

The Commissioner added that the matter was discussed on Friday at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting where Governor Inuwa Yahaya approved the distribution of relief materials to the victims.

He said the state government delegation led by the governor had visited the local government Friday morning to commiserate with them and give out the relief materials, which consist of food and non-food items.