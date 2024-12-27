A priest with the Nnewi Catholic Diocese in Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Tobias has been killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

The incident, according to the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Raphael Ezeogu occurred on Thursday, December 26, 2024, between 7pm and 8pm along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway in Ihiala, Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

Rev. Fr. Tobias’ killing took place just about three days after a member of the state House of Assembly, Hon Justice Azuka representing Onitsha North constituency was kidnapped on Christmas Eve at about 9:20pm somewhere in Ugwunakpamkpa area of Inland Town, Onitsha, while going home for Christmas celebrations.

Ezeogu said the slain priest until his tragic death was a pharmacist, and manager of Respective School of Nursing, Midwifery and Medical Laboratory at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Ihiala.

The late Tobias, according to the Diocesan Chancellor hailed from Ekwulumili and was born on August 11, 1984, ordained a priest on July 11, 2015, but was brutally murdered on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

“We solicit your prayers and Holy Masses for his (Rev. Fr. Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo’s) eternal joy. May Fr. Tobias rejoice in Paradise forever, Amen.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course,” Ezeogu stated in the statement.

Similarly, a 75-year-old retired Anglian Archbishop of Nnewi Anglican Diocese, Most Rev. Godwin Okpala who was kidnapped about two weeks ago in Nnewi was still missing just like the lawmaker, Azuka.

Police Public Relations Officer of Anambra State Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said on Thursday that Azuka’s vehicle where he was abducted had been found somewhere at the popular Upper Iweka area of Onitsha by a team of the state police command’s operatives.

Ikenga said the police team deployed to rescue the lawmaker and arrest his kidnappers was yet to find the legislator and arrest his abductors.

Efforts by this reporter to get the reaction of SP Ikenga on the incident were unsuccessful as at the time of filling this report as his phone was unreachable and chats sent to his phone were not replied.