No fewer than five traditional rulers have been reportedly killed during an attack by gunmen at Nnenasa community headquarters of Njaba local government area of Imo State.

According to sources, the traditional rulers from the area numbering about 20 were in a meeting at the local government headquarters in the community when gunmen invaded the the venue, interrupted the meeting with sporadic gunshots and killed at least five traditional rulers on the spot.

Those who sustained gunshot injuries have been rushed to nearby hospital for treatment.

When contacted, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mike Abatam, confirmed the attack, saying only three traditional rulers died.

Details Later…