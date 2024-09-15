Gunshots have been fired in the vicinity of former United States President, Donald Trump, his campaign organisation has said on Sunday.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” said Steven Cheung, his campaign spokesman, in a short statement.

According to the New York Post, two people exchanged gunfire outside the former president’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The report, however, said Trump was not the target of the gunfine.

Trump was golfing at the resort on Sunday, which is a short distance from his main residence, Mar-a-Lago, according to media reports.

The incident comes about two months after an assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate.

Recall that a lone gunman, Thomas Crooks, fired multiple shots at Trump and wounded the former President in his right ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13.