Hoodlums in their large numbers, on Friday, invaded St. Bridget Catholic Church ljesha, Surulere, Lagos and disrupted the ongoing voter registration exercise by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Our correspondent gathered that the thugs did not only prevent INEC officials from registering people for the Permanent Voter Card (PVC), they also carted away their registration machines.

It was learnt that as the miscreants invaded the church premises, the Parish Priest of the church hurriedly locked up the church while people who came out to get registered scampered for safety in different directions.

According to some residents of the area, the hoodlums attacked the registration centre and carted the machines away to stop registration of people they felt will not vote for their party and candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

They were said to have destroyed INEC materials and carted away some registration items.

As of the time of filing this report, the police has been mobilised to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the community.

The residents have appealed to the government to provide security at some volatile areas in the state.