Ibom Air has slammed an indefinite flight ban on a passenger, Ms Comfort Emmanson, for assaulting its crew members in Lagos.

The sanction is coming less than a week after popular Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as KWAM 1, obstructed a ValueJet Airlines’ aircraft from taking off in Abuja.

However, according to a statement by Ibom Air on Monday, the airline said Emmanson’s conduct posed a serious threat to the safety of crew, passengers and the aircraft.

The airline said the unruly passenger forcibly tore off the wig of one of the air hostesses who asked her to switch off her phone before take-off.

The airline further explained that the passenger removed the glasses of the crew member, threw them to the floor, and used her footwear to assault her.

The statement also accused the passenger of slapping the crew member several times, addition that when other cabin crew members tried to intervene, she slapped her too.

She was further accused of attempting to forcibly remove a fire extinguisher to use as a weapon, an act that could have damaged and grounded the aircraft.

“Ibom Air confirms that on Sunday, August 10, 2025, an incident occurred on board our Uyo–Lagos flight involving a passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson, whose conduct posed a serious threat to the safety of our crew, passengers, and aircraft.

“Shortly before take-off from Uyo, Ms. Emmanson was instructed in line with standard aviation safety procedures, to switch off her mobile phone.

“She bluntly refused to comply until the Pilot-in-Command made an announcement, after which a fellow passenger seated beside her took the phone and switched it off.

“This action prompted a verbal tirade from Ms. Emmanson. The situation was eventually calmed, and the flight departed as scheduled.

“Upon arrival in Lagos, Ms. Emmanson waited for all other passengers to disembark and then proceeded to confront the Purser, who had earlier instructed her.

“She walked up to the unsuspecting Purser, stepped on her, forcibly tore off her wig, removed her glasses and threw them to the floor, and used her footwear to assault her. She slapped her several times and when the other cabin crew member tried to intervene, she slapped her too. She then attempted to forcibly remove a fire extinguisher to use as a weapon, an act that could have damaged and grounded the aircraft,” Ibom Air explained.

The statement added that, “By this time, the Pilot-in-Command had alerted airport security. Before security could arrive, the Purser as seen on the viral video on the internet, prevented the passenger from leaving the aircraft until security arrived.”

The airline in the statement, however, stated that the passenger was removed from the aircraft and taken into custody by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) security and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation.

It further stated that the arrival of Ibom Air Security personnel did not deter the passenger, as she attacked them as well, lashing out violently at the security personnel.

“She was then restrained and removed from the aircraft by force. Even after disembarking, she continued to assault Ibom Air security personnel and even slapped the ground supervisor.

Ibom Air said a report has since been submitted on the incident to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, “and placed a travel restriction on Ms. Emmanson, who will no longer be permitted to fly on any of our aircraft.”

The airline reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of unruly or violent conduct that threatens the safety of passengers, crew, or equipment.

“Such behaviour will be met with the strongest possible response, including legal action and permanent restriction from our services,” it stated.