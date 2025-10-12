The inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has redeployed the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Adewale, following series of insecurities in the FCT.

LEADERSHIP investigation showed that the FCT Police Commissioner was under pressure to perform, having taken over from an active erstwhile FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igwe.

Security sources, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on the reasons for CP Adewale’s removal, said it had to do with the insecurity situation in the Nigeria’s capital territory especially with the armed robbery incident, where ARISE News Anchor died.

LEADERSHIP recalls that recently, the most prominent case of insecurity was the case involving the death of ARISE News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu, popularly known as Sommie, and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami.

Sommie and Danlami were killed during a violent armed robbery attack in Abuja on September 29, 2025.

The armed robbery occurred in the early hours of Monday, September 29, at her residence in the Katampe district of Abuja.

According to an internal wireless message from Force Headquarters, Abuja, Commissioner of Police Miller Gajere Dantawaye has now been deployed to the Federal Capital Territory.

The internal memo also showed that deputy commissioner of police Wilson Aniefiok Akpan has been posted to Kogi State.

It stated that the inspector-general of police ordered the provisional posting of two senior officers to new commands pending final approval by the Police Service Commission (PSC) as stipulated by the law.

The message, referenced TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/SUB.6/213, was circulated to all zonal and state commands, formations, and departments of the Nigeria Police Force.