The National Collation Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally opened on Sunday afternoon for the announcement of the 2023 presidential election results.

The centre opened at about 1pm contrary to 12noon time earlier announced by the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Saturday.

Currently, the centre has intentional and local election observer teams present including INEC National Commissioners, Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali, journalists and party agents, among others.

Prof. Yakubu is currently reading out the procedures for the exercise as the Chief Returning Officer of the Federation, a duty he said he was privileged to perform.