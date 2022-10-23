In continuation of their sustained rivalry clashes, the fighters of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists group, at the weekend, attacked the enclave of the Jamā’at Ahlil Sunnah lid-Da’wah wal-Jihād, a.k.a Boko Haram, during which six of them were killed.

ISWAP had in a silent operation stormed the homes of Boko Haram insurgents in Gajibo, a town 95km from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, and slaughtered six Boko Haram members they declared as “infidels”.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, who confirmed the rivalry clash, said that the attackers also recovered five AK47 riffles from the Boko Haram terrorists.

ISWAP had carried out many successful attacks against Boko Haram rival terrorists in their sustained feud, which caused the latter group a huge casualty and loss of war assets.

The worsening of rivalry clashes between the jihadist groups, may lead them to irreversible self-destruction as the revolting ISWAP had vowed to battle more with members of its former main body than even with the Nigerian troops.