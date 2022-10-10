A lawmaker representing Bakori constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Dr. Ibrahim Aminu Kurami, is dead.

Dr. Kurami died in far away Saudi Arabia while performing the Umrah (Lesser Hajj).

A family source said the lawmaker died after a brief illness in Madinah n Sunday.

He is survived by two wives, 11 children and three grandchildren.

Dr Kurami was elected as a member representing the Bakori constituency in the by-election conducted on October 31, 2020, following the death of his predecessor, Hon. Abdurrazak Ismail Tsiga.