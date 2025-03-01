The National President of the Afenifere Youth Council, Eniola Olajuni, who has been in the custody of kidnappers has been freed.

Olajuni regained his freedom 12 days after her was held in the kidnappers’ enclave.

The Afenifere chieftain was seen in a video on Saturday where he disclosed that he was freed at Ibillo, in Edo State.

Also, the National Secretary of the Afenifere Youths Council, Biodun Aderohunmu, confirmed the release on Saturday.

“He has been released”, the message reads.

In the video sighted by LEADERSHIP, the elated Olajuni, in a vehicle confirmed his release, saying, “I was released in Edo State, in Ibillo.”

The kidnappers had demanded N100m and two tricycles as ransom for his release.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun had deployed the Intelligence Response Team to secure the safe release of the Afenifere Youth Leader after a video went viral where Olajuni, who was at gun point, pleaded for Nigerians to come to his aid and raise funds for his release.