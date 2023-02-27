The member representing Yagba East local government area in the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Jimoh Musa Omiata, is dead.

Omiata, who hailed from Igbagun community in Yagba East LGA of the State, was a two-time member of the State House of Assembly, and the first person to ever win re-election to the House from the State constituency.

A family source, who confirmed his death to LEADERSHIP, said the lawmaker died in Lagos while recuperating from an undisclosed illness he had been battling with for sometime.

Musa Omiata was until his death, chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Publicity of the House of Assembly.