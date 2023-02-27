The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is so far leading in the 2023 presidential election held in Taraba State.

In the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) in State so far, the PDP candidate has won three local government areas out the four declared so far.

In Jalingo local government, Atiku scored 22,301 votes to beat Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC, who polled 20,169 while Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) scoared 19,902.

In Yorro LGA, PDP garnered 9,775 votes, LP got 5,027, and APC scored 3,401.

Gashaka LGA: PDP – 5,272, APC – 4239, LP – 2,453

Donga LGA: APC scored 10,953 votes, LP garnered 11,793, and PDP scored 5,582.

Other results to follow shortly….