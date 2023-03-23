The Kogi State House of Assembly has suspended nine of its members on allegation of terrorism and other forms of misconduct.

The decision was taken on Thursday at plenary after the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Prince Mathew Kolawole, read a letter from the State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, accusing the nine lawmakers terrorism acts.

Contributing to debate on the allegation levelled against the lawmakers, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alfa Rabiu Momoh representing Ankpa II state constituency, supported the suspension of members, saying the State is bigger than any personal interest and that lawmakers should not be found contravening the law.

Also, Hon. Collins Musa, representing Omala state constituency aligned himself with the Deputy Speaker’s position, arguing that any issue that borders on terrorism was too grave to be swept under the carpet.

The House, therefore, placed the nine lawmakers on suspension until investigation on the allegations against them was concluded.

The suspended lawmakers include; Olusola Kilani (Ijumu), Bello Hassan (Ajaokuta), Muhammed Lawi Ahmed (Okene 1), Moses Akande (Ogori Magongo), Aderonke Aro (Yagba West), Daniyan Ranyi (Bassa), Atule Igbunu (Ibaji), Atachaji Musa (Idah), and Muktah Bajeh (Okehi).

Also, the House has placed seven Local Government Council chairmen on suspension over allegation of electoral violence.

The affected chairmen include that of Bassa LGA, Hon Muktari Shaibu with his Vice Chairman; Ogori/Magongo LGA, Hon. Okparison and his vice; Yagba West LGA, Hon Pius Kolawole; Ibaji LGA; Kabba/Bunu LGA, Hon. Moses Olorunleke and his Vice, Adebimpe Alfred; Mustapha Akaaba of Ajaokuta LGA, and Joseph Salami of Adavi LGA.

A seven-man Ad-hoc Committee headed by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Rabiu, was set up by the House to investigate the seven Local Government chairmen.

In an another development, the House also placed the Lokoja Local Government chairman, Hon. Dansabe Muhammed, on suspension based on allegation of misappropriation of funds to the tune of N150 million.

The Councillors and the Vice Chairman of the LGA had written a letter to the House accusing the council boss of reckless financial spending and misappropriation of funds without recourse to laid down rules.