The Chief of Staff to the Edo State Governor, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, has described the victory of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the last Saturday’s State House Assembly elections in the State as a victory over the forces of darkness who were bent on stagnating the Obaseki-led development in the State.

He specifically lambasted a former Governor of the State and now Edo North Senator–elect, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing them as the common enemies of the State.

Iyoha noted that the outcome of the State Assembly elections has put them to shame.

The senior Edo government official, who spoke to journalists in Benin City while congratulating the PDP candidates and the party, also denied allegations contained a viral petition against him written by a Labour Party chieftain, Patrick Eholor, accusing him of electoral violence and malpractice.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank and congratulate our gallant party members and Edo people that voted massively for PDP State Assembly candidates that won in last Saturday’s election in the state. The outcome was a clear demonstration of the acceptability of the party,” he said.

Responding to allegations of electoral malpractices against him by the Labour Party chieftain, Iyoha said, “As far as I’m concerned, Eholor is a meddlesome interloper and rabble rouser that doesn’t deserve any attention. He has no reasons whatsoever to be at the collation centre where he claimed he was attacked.

“His voting area is in Utoka in Ovia North-East Local Government Area. If he says voting was going and he voted at Utoka, what was he doing at Urokpota hall? If he says I was inducing voters, it means voting was still going on when there was no movement and he is supposed to be in Ovia, so you can see he was lying from both sides of his mouth.

“I was the collation agent of my party because Eholor doesn’t have any business to be there. We didn’t finish our collations at George Idah Primary school because there was no light, so we had to come to Urokpota hall.

“The common enemy are those that stole the mandate in the February 25th presidential election and we thank God that we didn’t have a repeat of that last weekend.”