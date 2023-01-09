Majority Leader of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Magaji Abubakar Olawoyin, is dead.

Olawoyin, who represented Ilorin Central State Constituency, died in the early hours of Monday after a brief illness.

The funeral prayer and the burial of the deceased will hold at 4.00pm in Ilorin, the state capital.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Youth, Sports and Tourism, Hon. Awolola Ayokunle, confirmed the death of Olawoyin in a statement.

“The Kwara State House of Assembly announce with regret the demise of Hon. Magaji Abubakar Olawoyin, member representing Ilorin Central State Constituency and Leader of the House. The sudden event occurred in the early hours of Monday 9th January, 2023 after a brief illness.

“Janazah will hold at 4pm at Magajin Geri family house, Surulere, Ilorin.

May Allah repose his soul in Jannatu Firdauz,” Ayokunle said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Forum of Former Lawmakers of the Kwara State House of Assembly has expressed shock over the sudden passage of Olawoyin.

The ex-lawmakers, in a statement signed by the Forum’s chairman and secretary, Hon. Abraham Ashaolu and Hon. Isiaka Mogaji respectively, described the death of Olawoyin as shocking.

“We are saddened to receive the news of the passage of this young Nigerian, Abubakar Olawoyin Magaji, who until his death, was the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly and member, representing Ilorin-North Central State Constituency in the House,” it added.

The forum described the deceased as a great community leader, who prioritised the welfare of his people and committed to the development of parliamentary democracy in the state in particular and the country at large.

It sympathised with the deceased’s immediate family, especially his wife and children.

It also commiserated with Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, members of the State House of Assembly and the entire members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

The Forum prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give his family, friends and colleagues the fortitude to bear the great loss.