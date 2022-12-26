The Lagos State government, on Monday, sealed off the Kiddies section of Wonderland, a recreational park in Lagos, after a yet-to-be identified guest was electrocuted at the event centre.

LEADERSHIP gathered a teenager, who went to enjoy his Christmas holidays at the fun plaza, was electrocuted by multiple naked wires around the bouncing circle section in the fun city.

The Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, who revealed this to journalists after a joint inspection of the park with the Lagos State Task Force team, stated that the intervention became imperative to prevent further exposure of attendees particularly kids at the venue to preventable accidents that could lead to injury and fatality.

Mojola further disclosed that the owner of the event venue, Mr. Ezekiel Adamu, had refused to implement safety measures prescribed by the Commission despite several meetings at the onset of the project following an initial safety inspection exercise carried out on the venue to deliberate on safety infractions observed within the facility.

He further stated that it has, however, become urgent and pertinent to shut down the facility until all infractions were corrected to prevent users from further exposure to risk especially children and to also ensure that other lined up events were safe for Lagos residents.

The Director General further stated that no individual or institution is bigger than the State, saying that it will continually ensure the safety of Lagosians as they go about enjoying the festive season.

He warned facility owners in the State to comply with the State’s safety guidelines on events and urged residents to socialise responsibly.