Abdullahi, one of the children of the late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has died.

Abdullahi died in the wee hours of Saturday in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

According to the deceased’s older sister, Gumsu Sani Abacha, Abdullahi died in his sleep, without giving further details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Gumsu, who is married to Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, took to her social media handles to announce her brother’s death on Saturday afternoon.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. I lost my younger brother Abdullahi Sani Abacha,” she wrote even as she craved for prayers for the repose of his soul in Aljanat Firdous.

The deceased’s father, late General Sani Abacha was Nigeria’s Head of State between November 1993 and June 1998.