MTN Nigeria has blamed the network glitch experienced by its customers nationwide on multiple fibre cuts even as it apologised to its customers for inconveniences experienced.

Recall that MTN customers were unable to make calls or use their data this Wednesday.

According to the telecom company, the problem started at about 1.39pm on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

In its reaction via X, MTN Nigeria blamed the network issue on multiple fibre cuts, even as it assured that its engineers were working assiduously to restore normal services.

The statement reads: “Dear Customer, you have been experiencing challenges connecting to the network due to a major service outage caused by multiple fibre cuts, affecting voice and data services.

“Our engineers are working hard to resolve this with services gradually being restored in some areas.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your patience & understanding as the team works to restore full service as soon as possible.”