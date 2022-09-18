Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on patrol along Okene-Abuja highway, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, intercepted a J-5 bus with 18 pieces of pump action rifles and 1,300 cartridges in Kogi State.

The vehicle was coming from Onitsha, Anambra State enroute Kaduna-Zaria in Kaduna State.

The anti-narcotics agency said two suspects conveying the arms and ammunition, Chukwudi Aronu, 51, and Shuaibu Gambo, 23, were arrested.

This was revealed in a statement signed by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

He also said, “Another suspect, Anthony Agada, 37, conveying 1,000 cartridges, was equally nabbed in a bus coming from Onitsha to Abuja same day.”

Meanwhile, in another operation by NDLEA operatives, 1,404 bottles of codeine syrup and 2,040 ampoules of pentazocine injection were seized from a vehicle coming from Onitsha enroute Sokoto, with the receiver, Stanley Raymond, 39, and the sender, Shadrack Ifediora, 46, arrested in follow-up operations in Sokoto and Anambra respectively.

Also, operatives of the NDLEA, on Tuesday, September 13, intercepted another trafficker, Chukwu Kingsley, on his way to Rome, Italy on an Asky Airline flight.

A search of his luggage shows he had concealed among food condiments 11,460 tablets of tramadol 225mg with a gross weight of 5.7kg and 39 bottles of codeine syrup. The 49-year-old suspect is a known haulage agent who hails from Oru West local government area of Imo State.

Also, at the Lagos airport, a freight agent, Lawal Adeyemi, was arrested same day for attempting to export some sachets of lexotan among other non-controlled drugs to Liberia, while operatives equally seized 593.90 kilograms of khat leaf at the NAHCO import shed of the airport on Thursday, September 15 after a joint examination of the cargo by a combined team of security agencies.