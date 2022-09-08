The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on the party’s national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, and the National Working Committee (NWC).

The NEC passed the confidence vote on the NWC on Thursday at its meeting held at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

NEC is the highest decision-making body of party after the national convention of the party.

The motion for the confidence vote was moved by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, and it was seconded by another party chieftain from the South-West, Ishola Filani.

The confidence vote comes amid calls by some PDP governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, for Ayu’s sack as national chairman of the party.

The Wike camp has insisted on Ayu’s removal as part of peace move and condition to support the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

