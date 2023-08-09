JUST-IN: Nigerian Islamic Clerics Get Tinubu’s Permission To Mediate In Niger Crisis 

Some Nigerian Islamic leaders on the platform of Council of Ulamas, have obtained President Bola Tinubu’s approval to mediate in the Niger Republic crisis.

President Tinubu is the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, and the arrowhead in the implementation of the regional body’s resolutions on Niger Republic crisis.

The Islamic clerics, who visited President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, comprise of notable members of the Izala and Dariqa sects in the country including Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi and Sheikh Bala Lau, among others.

