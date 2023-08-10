Edo: Unknotting The Obaseki-Shaibu Feud

Generally speaking, in the realm of politics, the dynamics of power, ambition and alliances often lead to intriguing narratives that keep the public enthralled on a daily basis. As politicians struggle to get and retain power, the citizenry is always treated to one form of intrigues or the other.

The ongoing feud in Edo State where Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, appear to be on each other’s jugular is instructive. The scuffle between these friends turned foes has not only brought the intricacies of Nigerian politics to the fore but also reveals the delicate balance between personal ambition and public duty. It also accentuates the dicey relationship that often exists between governors and their deputies.

A cursory walk down memory lane would readily confirm that instances where incumbent governors wholeheartedly endorse their deputies as successors are rare in the annals of Nigerian politics. However, two figures stand out in this regard: former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and ex-Zamfara state governor, Ahmed Sani Yerima.

Against all odds, the duo paved the way for their deputies to succeed them after years of what could be described as loyal service. After serving for eight years with Mamuda Shinkafi, Yerima did all it took to ensure the emergence of Shinkafi as his successor in Zamfara.

Yerima’s popular campaign mantra, among many other sloganeering then, was ‘Maso uwa ya so dan ta’, loosely translated to mean ‘whoever loves a mother should like her child’.

Like Yerima, former Kano State governor, Kwankwaso, journeyed with Abdullahi Umar Ganduje all the way, including when they served together as governor and deputy in the first term, to when he was appointed minister and Ganduje served as his aide. They returned to Kano Government House for a second term and Ganduje served again as his deputy.

Just as Yerima did for Shinkafi in Zamfara, Kwankwaso made sure Ganduje emerged, against all odds, as the APC flagbearer and eventually governor of Kano State. However, both Kwankwaso and Yerima parted ways with their deputies-turned-successors, almost immediately after the deputies assumed office as governors of their respective states.

Till date, Yerima and Shinkafi are politically speaking parallel just as Kwankwaso and Ganduje are. But unlike Yerima and Shinkafi who rarely lash back at each other, Kwankwaso and Ganduje are constantly hurling jibes at each other as they continue with the struggle to control Kano politics.

This intriguing pattern that emerged when both Kwankwaso-Ganduje and Yerima-Shinkafi relationships eventually turned sour, no doubt, exemplifies the pitfalls of such transitions and provides the impetus for most governors to be very reluctant in having their deputies succeed them.

Except for former Ebonyi State governor, Senator David Umahi, who against all odds succeeded his boss, ex-governor Martins Elechi, there is hardly any deputy governor that has been able to achieve that feat.

There are a handful of instances where deputy governors tried to succeed their principal but were frustrated by the latter. Former deputy governor of Nasarawa state, Labaran Maku, who eventually became minister of Information under President Goodluck Jonathan was frustrated when he attempted to get the PDP guber ticket to succeed his boss, Abdullahi Adamu.

In Imo, former Governor Rochas Okorocha ‘fought’ his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, to a standstill, leading to his eventual impeachment which was later overturned by a court of competent jurisdiction.

In Kogi, in spite of the perceived robust relationship that exists between him and his principal, Edward Onoja as Governor Yahaya Bello’s deputy couldn’t get the kind of support needed to make him fly the APC guber ticket for the forthcoming Kogi governorship election. In fact, Onoja was frustrated and literally coerced into stepping down to make way for the smooth emergence of Usman Ododo as the APC guber candidate in Kogi.

Back to Edo State where Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu, are waging a cold war against each other, in a move that is emblematic of the peculiar character of Nigerian politics where because the key thing at stake is interest- oftentimes very selfish interests for that matter- close friends have suddenly transmuted into political foes and vice versa within a twinkle of an eye.

Essentially, what began as an alliance between Oshiomhole, Obaseki and Shaibu took a dramatic turn when Oshiomhole’s bid to constitute himself into a godfather was challenged after he tried effortlessly to thwart Obaseki’s bid for a second term. Of course, Shaibu abandoned Oshiomhole and pitched his tent with Obaseki who emerged triumphant, riding on a wave of anti-godfather sentiment.

While Obaseki had hitherto allowed Shaibu to wield substantial influence as deputy, it is intriguing to note that there is a bitter clash between them following Shaibu’s aspirations to succeed the governor.

As Obaseki’s second term draws to a close, the tension generated by the feud between him and Shaibu has intensified. Shaibu’s legal move to secure his position amidst perceived threats of impeachment raises questions about the dynamics at play. On the other hand, Obaseki’s denial of any impeachment plans, while hinting at Shaibu’s alleged defection plans to the APC, suggests a deeper undercurrent of ambition and power play.

“Let me put it on record that I am not aware of any plot or any scheme to impeach the deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu. I have also checked and there was no such plan. So, the court action taken, for me, is a thing of shock and disappointment. I am trying to reflect on the move made by somebody that I have given a broad latitude to do his work as deputy governor. So, for him to take this kind of action is shocking,” Obaseki said.

Fundamentally, it is no longer business as usual between Obaseki and Shaibu. Even the average Edo voter knows what has gone wrong! At the heart of this simmering discord is Shaibu’s bid to succeed the governor whose tenure ends in November next year.

The feud between Obaseki and Shaibu is purely an interest scuffle and the people of Edo must take it to heart. Make no mistake, it is not about the local farmer in Anegbette or Ekperi; it is not about the trader in Fugar or the retired teacher in Abudu. It is the cumulative effects of their respective selfish interests.

Digging deep into the intricacies of Edo politics, the debate over succession takes center stage. The call for power to shift to Edo Central from where neither Obaseki nor Oshiomhole hails is juxtaposed with Shaibu’s personal aspiration to succeed Obaseki. This conflict encapsulates the broader struggle between regional representation and individual ambition.

As the political battle to succeed Obaseki rages, the people from the five local governments areas of Esan South-East, Igueben, Esan North-East, Esan West and Esan Central that make up the Edo Central senatorial district, have been insisting that all the political parties should cede their governorship ticket to the zone since the current governor, Godwin Obaseki, is from Edo South and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is from Edo North.

Like every other state, Edo has three senatorial districts namely North, South and Central and the balance of power has been skewed in favour of the South and North. From 1999 till date, the South has produced two governors-Lucky Igbinedion and incumbent Godwin Obaseki, while the North has only produced one – former governor Adams Oshiomhole. Interestingly, the trio spent eight years each.

To the extent that the governorship position has been held by persons from the northern and southern senatorial districts of the state for a cumulative sixteen years, I think the fitting thing is to cede power to the Esans’ Edo Central district for them to have the chance of producing the occupant of the most coveted seat in the Heartbeat of the Nation.

But much as I believe that the rational thing is for power to shift to Edo Central, I strongly believe also that since it is within Shaibu’s right to aspire to any office in the land for which he is eminently qualified, there is absolutely no reason why his desire to succeed Obaseki should generate the kind of dust it is raising.

It is time to remind Governor Obaseki that part of the reasons why he won a second term was because Edo voters rose against his predecessor, Oshiomhole, when he tried to play God.

The same voters are waiting in the wings and will, no doubt, deploy the same dexterity with which they resisted Oshiomhole’s frail attempt to install himself as godfather by determining who governs the state.

Governor Obaseki who has a responsibility to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants must resist the temptation to muzzle anybody, including his deputy. Doing that will further endear Shaibu to the people.

But one thing is certain and that is the fact that the Obaseki-Shaibu rift has unveiled, for yet another time, the complex interplay of ambition, loyalty, and powerplay within the context of Nigerian politics.

Will Edo politics witness another transition marked by acrimony and fractured allegiances, or can a balance be struck between ambition and governance for the greater good? Only time will tell as the political drama unfolds in the Heartbeat of the Nation.