The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria have ordered their affiliates to withdraw their services nationwide from midnight on November 14, 2023.

In a joint statement signed by the general secretary of NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja and the Secretary General of TUC, Comrade Nuhu Toro, all workers in Nigeria were directed to withdraw their services.

“In furtherance to the decision of the Joint National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC and TUC, all workers in Nigeria are hereby directed to withdraw their services effective midnight today, 13th November 2023.

“Consequently, all affiliates and state councils of NLC/TUC are directed to issue circulars for maximum compliance and these circulars be made available to the National secretariats or posted to the NEC and CWC Whatsapp Platforms.

“While we she update you with developments as they unfold, do remain assured of our commitment to Nigerian workers and people,” the statement read.