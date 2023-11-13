Minister of State for Police Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said the federal government will soon commence the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP security duties in order to develop a community policing strategy.

She stated this during a two-day retreat for the directorate cadre with of the ministry themed ‘Re: Envisioning the Ministry of Police Affairs for Effective Internal Security: Strengthening Administration and Management Functions for Resilience and Efficiency’.

The minister said the key mandates of the ministry was developing and implementing a harmonized police reform report, amending the Police Act, executing Mr President’s directive on the withdrawal of personnel from VIP among others.

The minister also stated that the mandates were not mere tasks but transformative initiatives that can enhance internal security in Nigeria, noting that the two-day management retreat will inspire a collective commitment to align efforts of the ministerial mandate to contribute to the realization of Mr. President’s vision for a renewed and highly effective Nigeria Police Force.

She recalled that the Nigeria Police Force found itself at a critical juncture, and currently struggling with the consequences of decades of neglect that have hindered its ability to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Solomon Arase, said that the Nigeria Police Force is fundamental to the ministry, as to the commission, adding that the principal mandate of both organizations was to ensure the smooth functioning and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force.

In his welcome address, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, stated that the retreat was targeted at improving efficiency and enhancing performances of the Service in the face of the current global dynamics.

In his goodwill message, the representative of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Head of the Conflict and Security Programme (Nigeria and Lake Chad Basin), Mr. Annup Vyas, said that the United Kingdom was committed to Nigeria’s Police reforms and ready to do more in the spirit of partnership, adding that they are interested in the plan for the future, how to adapt and identify new opportunities that will help the need of Nigeria system.