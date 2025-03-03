Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have embarked on a short break following their two-match tour of Cote d’Ivoire.

The Aliyu Zubairu’s side engaged in two friendlies against Cote d’Ivoire last week.

The seven-time African champions defeated their hosts 2-0 in the first friendly and lost by the same scoreline in the second game.

The Flying Eagles will reconvene in Abuja on Monday, March 10 for the final lap of their preparations for the U-20 AFCON.

Nigeria will face Egypt, Morocco and South Africa in Group C.

Cote d’Ivoire will play host to the biennial competition from April 26 to May 18.