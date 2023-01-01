Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has openly endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the February 2023 presidential election.

Obasanjo made this known in his New Year message titled “My appeal To All Nigerians Particularly Young Nigerians.”

The former president noted that none of the presidential candidates is a saint, but when compared in terms of knowledge, discipline and what they can offer, Obi has an edge over others.

“None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge.

“Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively. One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost.

“In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary. Needless to say that he has a young and able running mate with clean track record of achievement both in public and private life,” Obasanjo said in the open letter to Nigerians, which he personally signed.

LEADERSHIP recalls that in 2019 elections, Obasanjo endorsed his erstwhile deputy, Atiku Abubakar, against incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

