The mother of the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Evangelist Grace Akeredolu, is dead, aged 90.

In a statement made available to journalists by the chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu’s mother died peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning.

According to the statement, the mother of the governor is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

Olatunde added further announcements will be made by the family in due course.