Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lost his Senatorial ambition to Titus Zam of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Declaring the results at the State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Returning Officer, Prof. Rufus Shaato, said Titus Zam of the APC scored a total number of 143,152 votes against Governor Ortom’s 106,882 votes followed by the Labour Party’s candidate candidate, Mark Terseer Gbillah, who got a total votes of 51,950.