The Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate for the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State, Rt. Hon. Lasun Yusuf, narrowly escaped death in the early hours of Monday after unknown gunmen attacked his residence.

The former Deputy Speaker of the House Representatives was attacked at Ilobu, his hometown, in Irepodun local government area of the State at about 2.00am.

Raising the alarm on his verified Twitter handle, Yussuff said the gunmen were shooting sporadically in his compound.

The LP governorship candidate wrote: “Just in: gun men in uniforms are presently in my residence shooting sporadically…”

When contacted, his media aide, Mr. Oyewole Oladimeji, confirmed the incident.

Details Later…