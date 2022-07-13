A member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Ademola Olusegun Popoola, is dead.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Popoola died in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 46.

The lawmaker was representing Ibadan South-East constituency II the State Assembly.

Our correspondent gathered that the lawmaker died at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

The lawmaker was elected in 2019 to represent the constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was gathered that the lawmaker died after suffering from a kidney-related disease.

Hon. Popoola was the chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Media Adviser to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, Oyekunle Oyetunji, confirmed news of the death of the lawmaker on Wednesday.