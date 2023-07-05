JUST IN: Panic In Enugu Over Alleged Sporadic Shootings

Tension has heightened in various parts of Enugu following alleged sporadic shootings by hoodlums suspected to be enforcing the one week Sit- At-Home order.

But the spokesman of the police in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe dismissed the alleged sporadic shootings, saying it was fake news.

Ndukwe urged people to go about their legitimate businesses, adding that those behind the fake news did it to cause panic. He said police operatives visited all the areas where they claimed the shootings took place and discovered that the news was fake.

A factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) based in Finland, Simon Ikpa ordered residents of the Southeast to observe one week Sit-At-Home as part of efforts to push for the release of the founder of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Our Correspondent who went round Enugu discovered that people who came out for their various businesses early in the morning hurriedly closed their shops for fear of being attacked by the hoodlums.